HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- The University of Southern Indiana will host the annual “Lighting a Tradition” event on November 27.

The event will start at 6:00 p.m. and go until 8:00 p.m. and feature loads of family-friendly holiday festivities. These activities will include an appearance from Santa Claus, ornament decorating, cookies and other treats, a holiday sweater contest, a religious inclusivity fair and live music.

During the event, USI will also be holding a Winter Clothing Collection where donations of new or gently used hats, scarves, coats and other winter gear will be given to student of USI teacher education alumni at a local Title I elementary school.