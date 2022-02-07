USI huge decision adds to its plentiful history

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – University of Southern Indiana (USI) made a monumental decision on Feb. 7 to transition from NCAA Division II to Division I. This decision is a tremendous moment to add to the history of USI athletics.

USI Athletics Timeline

  • 1965: USI opens as a regional campus as Indiana State University – Evansville (ISU-E) on Sept. 15.
  • 1970: ISU-E men’s basketball becomes the school’s first intercollegiate sport. The Screaming Eagles lose their first game to Oakland City 115-88.
  • 1975: Women’s basketball launches first season as ISU-E’s first women’s intercollegiate sport.
  • 1976: ISU-E joins the NCAA after being classified as NAIA.
  • 1978: Men’s basketball earns first NCAA Division II tournament bid and helps establish the Great Lakes Valley Conference (GLVC).
  • 1979: Men’s basketball achieves first GLVC championship.
  • 1980: The Physical Activities Center opens on Nov. 29 with a 86-83 men’s basketball win over Siena Heights.
  • 1983: Baseball wins first GLVC championship and earns first bid to NCAA Division II tournament.
  • 1985: USI is created by becoming a separate state university on April 16.
  • 1992: Men’s soccer begins play in Division I for three seasons.
  • 1993: Softball captures first GLVC championship.
  • 1995: Men’s basketball attains first NCAA Division II championship and softball receives first bid to NCAA Division II tournament.
  • 1996: Women’s basketball finishes as NCAA Division II runner-up.
  • 2004: Men’s basketball ends season as NCAA Division II finalist.
  • 2010: Baseball wins first NCAA Division II championship and wins another in 2014.
  • 2018: Softball obtains first NCAA Division II championship.
  • 2019: USI’s volleyball team hosts the first athletic event in the new Screaming Eagles Arena with a 3-0 win over Ohio Dominican on Sept. 19.
  • 2022: USI trustees decide to apply to Division I.

