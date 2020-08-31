USI launches its own COVID-19 dashboard

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind (WEHT) The University of Southern Indiana has developed a public COVID-19 dashboard to provide information to the public while maintaining the required confidentiality of those who have tested positive or are determined to be close contacts.

The dashboard will be updated on a weekly basis and provide data from the previous week. It is now available on the COVID-19 website.

The database shows weekly positive case numbers and total reported cases since the self-report form became available in March 2020. The numbers are categorized into two groups–students and employees. Importantly, a bar graph of the student cases also shows the weekly numbers of those in self-isolation (those COVID-19 positive), both off campus and on campus. Additionally, the database shows numbers off and on campus of students who are in quarantine (those identified as Close Contacts–within six feet of someone who has COVID-19 for a total of 15 minutes or more).

(This story was originally published on Aug. 31 2020)

