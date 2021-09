EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Officials say a lawsuit filed by a student against USI will be moved to federal court.

The student filed the lawsuit last Friday, accusing the university of violating its own Title IX policies and procedures. A Vanderburgh County judge issued a temporary restraining order preventing USI from suspending or imposing other sanctions or restrictions on the student.

USI will be represented by “outside” counsel Stuart & Branigin LLP.