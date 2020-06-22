USI Children’s Learning Center will not reopen

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) The University of Southern Indiana has announced the Children’s Learning Center (CLC) will not be reopening. The COVID-19 pandemic and budget woes are cited as reasons for the continued closure.

The USI campus has been closed since March 18 due to COVID-19. With the campus closure, the normal recruitment and acceptance of new children to the CLC did not take place, causing a significant impact to the CLC’s 2020-2021 budget. This shortfall exacerbated the cumulative impact of annual operating deficits for the CLC over a number of years, which have been subsidized by University funds.

Another factor in the decision to close is the need for significant, costly improvements to the temporary building that houses the center.

The University is engaging with 4C of Southern Indiana, Inc., the regional Child Care Resource and Referral agency for Southern Indiana, to consider options for care of the children served by the CLC and possible employment opportunities for the CLC staff. The University also notified parents of affected children today to discuss local options for future care.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on June 22, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS: