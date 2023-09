HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The University of Southern Indiana has revealed its 2023–24 non-conference schedule for its men’s basketball squad.

The Screaming Eagles will tip-off the season by visiting Saint Louis University on November 6. The 2023–24 home opener is set for November 12, when USI hosts Chicago State University.

USI Head Coach Stan Gouard discussed the challenges a tough non-conference schedule can bring.

“We must be ready to compete at a high level out of the gate as we travel to play against great teams and programs on the road,” Gouard said.

USI will also host Tiffin University, East/West University, Bowling Green State University, Purdue University Ft. Wayne, and the University of St. Francis (Illinois).

The Screaming Eagles will take on a number of challenging programs on the road this year. USI face Michigan State University on November 9, before taking part in the three-game Blue Devil Challenge featuring games against La Salle on November 18, Bucknell on November 20, and Duke on November 24.

The Screaming Eagles will take on Indiana State University on December 9 on the road before the final non-conference game of 2023–24 season when they travel to Southern Illinois University on December 22.

The full list of non-conference games and their dates are listed below.

@ Saint Louis University (November 6)

@Michigan State University (November 9)

Chicago State University (November 12)

Tiffin University (Ohio) (November 14)

@La Salle University (November 18)

@Bucknell University (November 20)

@Duke University (November 24)

East-West University (November 28)

Bowling Green (December 2)

vs Purdue Fort Wayne (December 6)

@Indiana State University (December 9)

University of St. Francis (Ill.) (December 19)

@Southern Illinois (December 22)

You can see the full schedule here.