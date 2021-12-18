USI mourns the sudden passing of a chemistry professor

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – On December 16 USI Public Safety found a long-tenured professor unresponsive in a chemistry lab late that evening. While the cause of death is still being investigated, foul play is not suspected. Family members have been notified of the professor’s passing.

The deceased professor was Jeffery Seyler, who was, according to a Facebook post from USI, the former chair of the Chemistry Department. “Jeff dedicated his career to sharing the wonders of chemistry and championing students’ success. Through his chemistry demo shows, Jeff impacted countless local area school students by exposing them to the marvels of science. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.”

Students may contact the Dean of Students Office or Counseling and Psychological Services for support during this time.