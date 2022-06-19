EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The University of Southern Indiana will have a new Dean for their Romain College of Business, and the switch over starts soon.

School officials announced Thursday, June 16 that Dr. Sudesh Mujumdar has accepted this position. He will succeed Dr. Cathy Carey, who served in the position from July 2019 to October 2021, and Dr. Brian McGuire, Professor of Accounting, who served as Interim Dean beginning in November 2021.

“Leading change has been a primary responsibility for Dr. Mujumdar in his role as Dean,” Khayum says. “His recent accomplishments demonstrate his ability to recognize opportunities for synergy and integration in the strategic positioning of a college of business. I expect Dr. Mujumdar’s expertise and leadership will serve to strengthen the brand of the Romain College of Business and enhance USI’s capacity to deliver exceptional educational experiences.”

Fore more information about Dr. Mujumdar’s and his experience within the field, click here.