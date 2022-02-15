EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Kaylee Johnson has joined the University of Southern Indiana (USI) as Media Relations Specialist in University Communications. Her responsibilities will include media relations, copywriting and editing and overseeing the University’s growing social media presence and strategy.

Johnson was a member of the USI Cheer team and a member of USI’s Public Relations Student Society of America chapter during her time as an undergraduate student at USI. Johnson started as a student worker for University Communications in August 2018 and transitioned into a graduate assistantship role in the department in May 2020.

She held various roles in University Marketing and Communications including managing USI mascot Archie’s social media presence, working alongside the Internal Communications Specialist to develop and distribute USI Today content, writing pieces and collaborating on social media strategy for illume Magazine and providing insight and consultation for internal and external University communications.

Johnson’s duties changed as a graduate assistant. Her duties included copywriting and internal feature writing for USI Today and illume Magazine and writing press releases and providing support for the department as needed. She also worked closely on a number of University marketing initiatives including planning for, starring in and creating a social media strategy for the nationally-produced series The College Tour. The College Tour will feature an USI episode that will air this February.

“I am extremely excited to represent USI in my new role, and I am endlessly thankful for everyone I’ve worked with at the University who has helped me get to this point,” Johnson says. “I look forward to being a resource for local, regional and national media to promote USI and all the wonderful things our students, faculty and alumni are doing on behalf of the University, the local community and beyond.”

Johnson holds a bachelor’s degree in public relations and advertising from USI and will receive her master’s degree in communication from USI in May 2022.