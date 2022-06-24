EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – An online website has recognized University of Southern Indiana (USI) as having the best online nurse practitioner program in Indiana. Nursepractitioneronline.com ranked USI as the number one nurse practitioner program in the state.

USI was awarded “2022 Best Online Nurse Practitioner Programs & Schools.” The results can be viewed at www.nursepractitioneronline.com/state/indiana/#show

The website studied online nurse practitioner programs throughout the country. The details of their study can be found at https://www.nursepractitioneronline.com/rankings-methodology/

Online education is more important now than ever before according to the website. The website said University of Southern Indiana is doing what they need to do to maintain excellence and stay ahead of the current and it is a program that deserves recognition.