EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – One thousand days is certainly a long time, and that is how long USI Pep Band members have waited to perform once again in front of Screaming Eagle fans. That streak, however, comes to a close November 2. As the pep band completed their final pre-season practice, the reality begins to settle in.

“After almost 1,000 days without playing we’re all really excited to get out there,” says USI Junior Ryan Roy.

Like many of Roy’s bandmates, this will be the first season playing inside Screaming Eagle Arena as the pep band returns for the first time since before the Covid pandemic.

“I would have still been in high school, and now I’m a junior in college,” explains Roy. “That’s still hard to wrap my head around. But I’m definitely happy about it because I know it’s something we have been looking forward to for a really long time.”

The USI Pep Band last performed at a game in early 2020. The excitement level is high among members young and old. Greg Cawthon has been a pep band member since 1995 and says the last 3 years have been some of the more challenging.

“I felt kind of a drag because we couldn’t get together, we couldn’t play,” says Cawthon. “I couldn’t play with any bands. But that part of it’s over now, so that’s for sure behind us.”

Cawthon also says he has felt a cohesiveness amongst band members as the season nears. USI Freshman Hannah Flamion says she is excited about the mixture of students and non-students in the band, echoing similar sentiments as Cawthon.

“We’re all just really excited for the games,” says Flamion. “It just kind of puts into perspective how much Covid has taken away from some of our extracurricular activities. And it’s honestly refreshing to know, I mean it’s been this long, but it’s good to know we’re going back and we’re coming back strong.”

The Pep Band’s performance on November 2nd will be their first in 997 days.