USI plans to have in-person classes this fall

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) For fall 2021, the University of Southern Indiana plans to return to in-person instruction and move closer toward normal operations. The university has gone from remote instruction to a hybrid model over the past year due to the COVID pandemic.

With COVID cases continuing to drop and vaccines becoming more readily available, USI officials say they feel comfortable returning to in-person classes. The University also strongly encourages students, faculty and staff be vaccinated as soon as they are eligible.

(This story was originally published on March 9, 2021)

The safety and well-being of the entire campus community will continue to be the highest priority for the University, following guidance from local, state, and national officials. Masks, social distancing and other safety measures will continue on our campus until further notice. “Because of the ongoing dedication of our entire USI community, I am confident we can successfully return to more normalcy this fall,” said Rochon.