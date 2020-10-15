USI President addresses student support petition: “I am proud for your willingness to speak up”

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A peaceful stand in expected this morning at The University of Southern Indiana in support of a student who has been banned from campus.

Seth Pressler has Tourette’s Syndrome, and says he was told he could not take classes in person after the university received complaints.

Pressler says the university is allowing him to still learn in online classes.

A petition supporting Pressler now has more than 10,000 signatures.

Pressler has recently moved back to his home in Indianapolis.

Wednesday night, USI President Dr. Ron Rochon released a video statement in response to the petition to allow Pressler back on campus.

Rochon said “I know some within our community feel a sense of unfairness. And for that, I say, I am sorry. But, I also want to know that I am proud for your willingness to speak up.”

Dr. Rochon adds that it is the university’s policy to abide by federal and state non-discrimination laws and regulations.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the tri-state, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on October 15, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL STORIES