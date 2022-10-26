EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – USI officials say it’s not every day you get to assist with the delivery of a healthy baby boy on the side of Schutte Road.

Officials say on the morning of October 26, first responders assisted a pregnant mother in need from Illinois who was attempting to reach an Evansville hospital. Authorities say the call came around 7 a.m. Wednesday as USI Public Safety was notified of a medical emergency off campus near the east bound Lloyd Expressway and Schutte Road.

Jonathan Hancock, USI First Shift Public Safety Sergeant, says, “It’s not often as an EMT that I see life begin in this world—usually it’s the end of a person’s life I see… When I get to have these moments like today, I relish how much I love my job. I have been an EMT for 14 years and have been involved with various deliveries, but this is my first solo delivery, and I am grateful it went smoothly with no complications for mom or baby. I am also proud of my staff for helping where needed at the scene.”

The new mother and baby boy are both reported to be doing well, settled in and enjoying each other’s company at an Evansville hospital, with only a slight detour.