EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – The University of Southern Indiana Foundation announced they received a $1 million leadership gift from the Sol and Arlene Bronstein Foundation to expand programs in dementia care and advance care planning education.

Officials with the university say $750,000 will establish and endowment and the remaining $250,000 will provide immediate funding for several initiatives. A press release explains the funds will support five key initiatives:

Conduct evidence-based training and certifications for dementia care and advance care planning education for University of Southern Indiana students and faculty, regional healthcare professionals and community members.

Develop and/or enhance artificial intelligence and/or smart home technology to support people living with dementia.

Launch the annual Bronstein Faculty Research and/or Innovation Award to support excellence in dementia care and/or advance care planning.

Launch the Bronstein Affiliate Visiting faculty position in the university’s Center for Healthy Aging and Wellness with a focus on dementia and/or advance care planning.

Host international/national speakers as the Bronstein Keynote speaker at the Mid-America Institute on Aging and Wellness annual conference.

In recognition of their contributions to the university, USI will rename its Center for Healthy Aging and Wellness the Bronstein Center for Health Aging and Wellness. Officials say the gift will also enhance the Bronstein Center for Health Aging and Wellness’ mission of dedication in advancing the understanding of aging and promoting the well-being of older adults through interdisciplinary education, research and engaged partnerships.