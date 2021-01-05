USI seeks nominees for 20th class of Phenomenal Women

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) The University of Southern Indiana Multicultural Center is accepting nominations for the 20th class of Phenomenal Women of USI and the Community. USI has recognized more than 200 Phenomenal Women for their contributions to diversity since 2001.

Nominees can be USI students, employees and alumna, and community members who serve as role models and impact lives as champions of diversity.

Nominations should be submitted online through the Multicultural Center’s website no later than February 1. Honorees will be recognized during a virtual celebration March 16.

Due to COVID-19, Phenomenal Women selected in 2020 were not publicly recognized and will be honored during the 2021 event.

The Phenomenal Women program aims to inspire others to embrace and promote diversity within their own lives and the lives of others.

To nominate a Phenomenal Woman or to view previous honorees, visit the Phenomenal Women website.

This story was originally published on January 5, 2021

