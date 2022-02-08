USI set to announce new conference on Wednesday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – USI will host a press conference on Wednesday, Feb. 9 at 10 a.m. to announce the university’s Division I conference affiliation. Conference affiliation is the next step for the University before making a formal bid for reclassification with the NCAA by the June 1 deadline.

The transition process takes four years to complete upon acceptance. USI would begin competing in a Division I conference at the beginning of the 2022-23 academic year and would leave the Great Lakes Valley Conference at the end of this academic year.

USI President Ronald S. Rochon, Athletic Director Jon Mark Hall, USI coaches and athletes, students, employees, retirees and media will participate in the press conference. A representative for USI’s new conference will also be in attendance.

The press conference will be held in Screaming Eagles Arena. We will carry the livestream on tristatehomepage.com.