USI student confirms COVID-19 cases in fraternity

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WEHT)- A member of the Tau Kappa Epsilon fraternity at the University of Southern Indiana tells Eyewitness News some members have tested positive for COVID-19 and several others are in quarantine.
The confirmation comes after the university announced a COVID-19 outbreak in a student organization September 11. The fraternity president says he has no comment on the situation.
(This story was originally published on September 17, 2020)
