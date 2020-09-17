USI student confirms COVID-19 cases in fraternity

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WEHT)- A member of the Tau Kappa Epsilon fraternity at the University of Southern Indiana tells Eyewitness News some members have tested positive for COVID-19 and several others are in quarantine.

The confirmation comes after the university announced a COVID-19 outbreak in a student organization September 11. The fraternity president says he has no comment on the situation.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on September 17, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS