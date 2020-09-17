USI student confirms COVID-19 cases in fraternity

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WEHT)- A member of the Tau Kappa Epsilon fraternity at the University of Southern Indiana tells Eyewitness News some members have tested positive for COVID-19 and several others are in quarantine.

The confirmation comes after the university announced a COVID-19 outbreak in a student organization September 11. The fraternity president says he has no comment on the situation.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the
Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on September 17, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories