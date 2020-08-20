USI student tests positive for COVID-19

VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT)- The University of Southern Indiana announced a student has tested positive for COVID-19 after reportedly having family exposure and getting tested out of state.

Classes are scheduled to begin Monday and USI president Ronald Rochon is urging students to follow physical distancing, appropriate use of facial coverings, and good hand hygiene when they are on and off campus. The student reportedly filled out a self-report form, which the university says is “the right thing to do.”

Students considered close contacts of that student may need to quarantine and be tested.

(This story was originally published on August 20, 2020)

