HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Last June, five students with the University of Southern Indiana’s “Engineers in Action” chapter left for the nation of eSwatini in southern Africa to help design and build a pedestrian bridge.

The bridge, which was completed in six weeks, benefits nearly 5,000 people in local communities, including over 3,500 children. It replaces an older bridge that would repeatedly be unusable after the nation’s rainy season caused it to constantly need to be rebuilt.

The Engineers in Action team that helped build this new bridge was composed of students from USI, McGill University and Oregon State University. 12 students in total worked on the project.

University officials say the trip was as much a cultural experience as an educational one, as the students stayed with local host families, participated in community events and coordinated their efforts with local government officials and masons.

USI’s chapter of Engineers in Action is currently recruiting for future teams and projects. Students of all majors are invited to participate. More information can be found through USI’s Engineering Department.