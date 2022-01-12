USI students offering free tax preparation help weekly

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Through the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program, USI students are offering free federal and state income tax preparation on Monday evenings, school officials say. The service is open to students, faculty, staff and the general public.

“We are excited to continue to provide free tax preparation to members of our USI and surrounding community with protocols in place to ensure a safe experience for our students and clients,” Dr. Brett Bueltel, Assistant Professor of Accounting and Site Coordinator for the USI VITA Program, says. “Our students are excited for the opportunity to serve our community and gain relevant, real-world experience in preparing tax returns.”

In VITA programs, the Internal Revenue Service partners with national and local organizations to provide tax services to individuals with low-to-moderate income at no cost to the taxpayer.

The school says the sessions will be held by appointment only in the Business and Engineering Center on the following Mondays: Jan. 31, Feb. 7, 14, 21 and 28; and March 14 and 21. They add that appointments will be available at 5 p.m. and 6:45 p.m.

To make an appointment, call the Romain College of Business at 812-464-1718.