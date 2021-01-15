USI students providing free tax preparation

FILE – In this April 23, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump’s name is seen on a stimulus check issued by the IRS to help combat the adverse economic effects of the COVID-19 outbreak, in San Antonio. Hundreds of thousands of dollars in coronavirus relief payments have been sent to people behind bars across the United States, and now the IRS is asking state officials to help claw back the cash that the federal tax agency says was mistakenly sent. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – University of Southern Indiana students in the Romain College of Business will provide free federal and state income tax preparation as part of the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) Program, college officials announced Friday.

The sessions will be held by appointment only in the Business and Engineering Center on Feb. 8, 15 and 22; and March 1, 8, 15 and 22. Appointments will be available at 5 p.m. and 6:45 p.m. All participants are required to wear masks or face coverings during the visit and social distancing protocols have been implemented to ensure the safety of both the students and participants.

Individuals are required to bring their tax information, photo identification cards and Social Security cards for themselves and any dependents. International students must bring passports and visas. Officials also encouraged participants to bring copies of their prior year state and federal tax returns if they are available.

To make an appointment, call 812-464-1718.

(This story was originally published on January 15, 2021)