EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – With the University of Southern Indiana now being added to the Ohio Valley Conference, the university is excited to give their students the best.

USI president Dr. Ronald Rochon says he’s excited for two main reasons. What this change does for the university not only athletically but also scholastically as well.

“It will speak boldly to the experience of the students,” Dr. Rochon said. “Giving them a more holistic opportunity to enjoy this campus from A to Z. One of the things we pride ourselves on as academics is not only the four year matriculation. We pride ourselves on you coming back as an alum.”

USI student Taylor Hollowell says many students will have the opportunity to enhance their skills even more.

“I think it’s a great resume builder and I think that, I know Division-II is incredible as well but I think that future employers looking at you, if they see that you worked with a Division-I school and you know how a Division-I program operates and how everything works, it’s really going to be helpful for getting and keeping jobs in the future,” Hollowell explained.

While speaking with student athletes, USI student Nate Barbee says he sees both sides of the fence for the athletes.

“I have talked to at least one student athlete about kind of their thoughts and there are mixed emotions I feel like and I can understand why,” Barbee said. “You’re going from a Division-II school where you can fight for a national championship right here right now you have a good strong chance. Now you’re going to go Division-I. It’s a whole new ball game.”

Softball head coach Sue Kunkle knows there will be some growing pains but her and the university are ready to push forward.

“We’re going to have like bumps and bruises like everybody else but I think that you know we’re excited about the kids that came in, we have the present players we have now and the kids that we have signed in the 2022,” Kunkle said. “We may have our moments but I think we’ll be ready to go.”