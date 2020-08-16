USI students set to move back

VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT)- Freshmen and transfer students will be the first University of Southern Indiana students to move back to campus Monday.

However, university officials say that students who feel sick or are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms should stay off campus. Students are also asked to fill out a self report form and contact the university health center.

Students should also self-monitor for symptoms, practice social distancing, and limit contact with others. Cloth face coverings, hand sanitizer, thermometers, and fever reducing medication are all recommended for students.

(This story was originally published on Aug. 16, 2020)

