EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Summer is mere months away, and the University of Southern Indiana (USI) is preparing several camp offerings for the season. School officials say the camps this year vary in activities, length and price. The school listed their different camps below.

Engineering and Manufacturing Creativity Camp (EMC2)

The Engineering and Manufacturing Creativity Camp (EMC2) on the USI campus is a day camp made possible by the Southwest Indiana STEM Resource Center and the USI Engineering Department. The camp gives participants a chance to learn what engineers do through a series of exciting on-campus activities and a tour of a local manufacturer. This camp will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 11-15. Registration is now open with a $150 fee and is open to incoming ninth through 12th graders.

ID3E! Summer Camp

The 2022 ID3E! Summer STEM Camp is an experience aimed at teaching middle schoolers about the engineering design process through real-world, problem-based inquiry challenges. Each day, campers will be asked to work together to create a prototype or design/program a LEGO robot to solve a practical problem. This year, ID3E! curriculum will be centrally themed around the importance of water quality and the human and environmental impacts of water pollution. Recreational activities will be offered in collaboration with the YMCA of Southwestern Indiana. This camp will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 18-22. Registration is now open with a $50 fee and is open to incoming sixth through eighth graders.

*This camp is currently full, but there is a waitlist if still interested.

Summer Enrichment Camp (SEC)

USI’s Summer Enrichment Camp (SEC) offers an environment encouraging children to develop their capabilities and interests at their own pace based on individual needs. The program recognizes the uniqueness of children and provides positive encouragement for their continued growth while having fun. This year’s SEC activities will include crafts, games, on-site opportunities (utilizing the entire campus) and more. Enrichment experiences will be offered in the categories of art, science, fitness, technology and other interests staff bring to camp. Every activity will be tied to a weekly theme communicated to families who are participating in the camp. SEC is offered to children entering kindergarten through sixth grade. Camp will begin on May 31 and will run through July 29. Full-time and part-time spaces are available, but priority will be given to families requiring full-time, full-summer care.

USI Athletic Camps

USI Athletic Camps for various age groups and skill levels will be offered this summer by the USI Baseball, Softball, Women’s and Men’s Basketball, Volleyball, Men’s and Women’s Soccer, and Cross Country/Track and Field programs. The camps take place throughout May, June and July and vary in length and cost.

