EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The University of Southern Indiana proved themselves at home as they took down the Southern Illinois Salukis. Fans were lined out the door as they eagerly waited to get inside to witness what would be the school’s first win as a Division I team.

The first half remained close as the teams battled in the packed Screaming Eagles Arena, going into halftime with two points separating them. The second half, however, the Screaming Eagles were able to roll over their opponent for a victorious 71 – 53 final score.

Although the lead changed ten times throughout the game, USI was able to hold off the Salukis until the final buzzer. The Screaming Eagles held onto the lead for over 80 percent of the game, handing Southern Illinois their first loss of the season.

This win is a historic one for the program, as it’s the first victory USI Men’s Basketball has achieved as a Division I team. Click here for a full recap of Sunday’s game.

