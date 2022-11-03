EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The University of Southern Indiana (USI) is announcing a pilot program to offer the sale of beer in public areas of the Screaming Eagles Arena on the USI campus for Men’s and Women’s Basketball games.

USI says the sale of beer will begin at the home opening weekend Division I games November 11 and November 13 in the arena in a move aimed at enhancing the fan experience at games.

Officials say beer will be available for purchase at or near existing concession areas on the upper concourse of the arena. USI says alcohol was previously available for purchase only in box suites and in the Varsity Club Room and only to select small groups.

Jon Mark Hall, USI Athletic Director says, “We looked around at what many of our peer institutions in the OVC were doing as well as the Ford Center and a few other Indiana Schools. The consensus was that there has been a shift in this direction in recent years and, overall, the results have been positive. We believe this is a move that will give our fans something they want as part of the game-day experience while keeping our games safe, family-friendly events.”

Officials say during the pilot, offerings will include Bud, Bud Light, Michelob Ultra and Busch Light in cans. USI says Sodexo employees providing the service are licensed and have attended TIPS, or Training for Intervention Procedures. Officials say Sodexo employees are well-versed on what to watch for and will also rely on the normal Public Safety and Sheriff’s Department presence for support. USI says as always, fans are encouraged to report unruly behavior by reaching out to Public Safety at 812-492-7777.

Officials say people who want to buy beer will have to verify age and obtain wristbands in advance of standing in line to buy the beer, and customers will be limited to two cans per transaction. USI says beer sales will begin when doors open one hour prior to the games and will end after the third period for women’s games and midway through the second half for men’s games. Officials note that beer sales are limited to Men’s and Women’s Basketball games at this time.