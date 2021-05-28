USI to hold public forum about proposed tuition increase

Local
Posted: / Updated:
USI University of Southern Indiana

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) The University of Southern Indiana will hold a public forum for public comment on proposed tuition and mandatory fees for the 2021-22 and 2022-23 academic years.

The public hearing will take place on campus at 9 a.m. Thursday, June 10, in the Griffin Center.

The University proposes that tuition for a full-time, in-state resident, undergraduate student be set at $8,309 in 2021-2022, an increase of approximately $163. In 2022-2023, the University proposes tuition be set at $8,475, an increase of approximately $166.

The university says the increase is needed to pay for operational expenses.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories