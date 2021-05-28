USI to hold public forum about proposed tuition increase

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) The University of Southern Indiana will hold a public forum for public comment on proposed tuition and mandatory fees for the 2021-22 and 2022-23 academic years.

The public hearing will take place on campus at 9 a.m. Thursday, June 10, in the Griffin Center.

The University proposes that tuition for a full-time, in-state resident, undergraduate student be set at $8,309 in 2021-2022, an increase of approximately $163. In 2022-2023, the University proposes tuition be set at $8,475, an increase of approximately $166.

The university says the increase is needed to pay for operational expenses.