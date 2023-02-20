HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The University of Southern Indiana College of Liberal Arts will partner with Counseling and Psychological Services (CAPS) and USI Public Safety to offer active shooter training and a town hall meeting in response to recent local and national events.

Officials say the training and discussion will be available March 1 and 2 in Kleymeyer Hall in the lower level of the Liberal Arts Center from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.. Public Safety officers, CAPS counselors and representatives from the College of Liberal Arts will be available to address questions from attendees.

Julie Minnette, Senior Administrative Associate in the College of Liberal Arts and the event organizer says that while circumstances out of their control may happen, they want each person at the university to be prepared and know they have a support group.