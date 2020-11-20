USI to offer rapid COVID-19 testing for students, employees

EVANSVILLE (WEHT) The University of Southern Indiana is scheduled to receive rapid-result COVID-19 testing kits through the Indiana State Department of Health by Friday.

The tests, along with personal protection equipment, including gloves, gowns and face shields, are free to all Indiana institutions of higher education. The tests are less invasive antigen test that swabs only the inside tip of the nostril and produces results within 15 to 30 minutes after administering, university officials say.

Tests will be offered to student athletes, students remaining on campus through the end of the fall semester, first responders and other employees by request. Tests will be administered by the University Health Center.

(This story was originally published on November 20, 2020)

