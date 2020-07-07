USI to open Atheneum Visitors Center in Historic New Harmony

NEW HARMONY, Ind (WEHT) University of Southern Indiana’s Historic New Harmony is set to open the Atheneum Visitors Center and the New Harmony Gallery of Contemporary Art to the public on Wednesday.

The Atheneum Visitors Center will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily and the New Harmony Gallery of Contemporary Art will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

Guided tours of the historic sites will resume at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 11. Entry to some sites may be limited to allow for safe physical distancing. The tram will be sanitized after each tour. You can also chose to purchase a self-guided walking tour.

To comply with University policy and with CDC recommendations, new processes have been implemented to ensure public safety. Hand sanitizer will be available for staff and guests, cleaning routines of public spaces and the trams will be increased, and limits to capacity in buildings and on the tours will be enforced to encourage physical distancing. All visitors will be required to wear face coverings. Masks will be for sale at the Atheneum and gallery.

The New Harmony Golf Car Company will again be renting golf carts to visitors from the Atheneum starting Wednesday, July 8. Golf carts will be cleaned before each rental.

Gallery exhibitions will continue as planned; however, the gallery will not host any receptions or special events until after Friday, August 14. Entry to the gallery will be limited to up to 15 patrons at a time.

Virtual programming will continue throughout the summer for the community and children. Visit the Historic New Harmony website and social media accounts for details.

(This story was originally published on July 7, 2020)