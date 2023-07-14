HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The University of Southern Indiana Board of Trustees approved a $127.3 million annual operating budget for the 2023-24 fiscal year. During the meeting, the board also approved miscellaneous fees, including an increase in the athletics fee.

The athletics fee previously cost students $60 per semester, but will cost $120 for the 2023-24 academic year. Last year, the Board of Trustees voted for the university to go to Division I athletics.

According to an agenda from Thursday’s meeting, student fees for undergraduate residents are expected to be raised $9.19 per semester credit hour compared to last year, and non-resident undergraduate students will pay $22.26 more per semester credit hour. For graduate students, the agenda lists residents paying $13.72 more than the previous semester credit hour and non-residents will spend $26.80 more.