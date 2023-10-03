HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – On Wednesday, October 18, the University of Southern Indiana will welcome 3-D illustrator and stop-motion animator Chris Sickels to campus. Sickels will speak about his artwork and journey as an artist.

Sickels’ Red Nose Studio is based in Greenfield, Indiana. His illustrations and animations have been recognized by American Illustration, Communication Arts and HOW. The Society of Illustrators has given Sickels numerous awards for both illustrative and motion work, and his stop-motion animated films have been screened at various film festivals.

The free public event will start at 5 p.m. in Kleymeyer Hall, located in the lower level of the Liberal Arts Center.