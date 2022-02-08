EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The impact of Southern Indiana University’s decision to move to the Division-I level looks to play dividends for not only their students but the city of Evansville as well.

Many students including freshman De’Angelo Allen believe this will give the university a step up in many areas. Not only does Allen think the move is good for the athletics program but also great for the recruitment of non-athletes as well.

“I feel like it would be a lot better and give them a higher chance of wanting to come here,” Allen said. “Knowing that my college went to D-I that gives a lot of people more options to choose from.”

With the help of the Evansville Sports Corporation, the city has also hosted the Division-II Men’s National Championship for basketball.

The corporation has historically worked with the university to host the championship over the years, but the corporation’s president, Eric Marvin says they are confident in their effort to continue bringing sporting events such as the national championship to the city.

“The news that they’re making the transition just means that we have to reach out to our championship managers with the NCAA and ensure that we communicate with the committee’s that oversee each of the sports that we’re working with,” Marvin said.

This year will mark the 27th year Evanville has hosted the Division-II Men’s basketball National Championship. An event that brings in revenue to the area.

“The events bring hundreds of thousands of dollars or in some cases millions of dollars in economic activity to the region and really help identify Evansville on a regional and national landscape,” Marvin said.

As USI makes its transition to a higher division, students could see fees begin to rise as well.

“I feel like a lot of people would be pretty upset about that but I mean then again, it is what it is,” Allen said. “If that’s how it’s going to be then that’s how it’s got to be.”

The university is expected to announce which athletic conference they will be joining on Wednesday.