EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The University of Southern Indiana Romain College of Business Master of Business Administration (MBA) program has been ranked sixth in Fortune Education’s Top 25 Most Affordable Online MBA Programs in 2022.

“We are happy to see that our MBA program continues to be recognized as one that produces high value for our students,” says Dr. Sudesh Mujumdar, Dean of the Romain College of Business. “I am grateful to our faculty who continually invest in creating high value, impactful learning experiences and play a central role in the success of the program. I am also grateful for efforts of our MBA Director, Dr. Jack Smothers, and the support and commitment of the School of Graduate Studies, University Leadership, Blackboard team and other units for the success of the program.”

The news release says the USI MBA program has also been ranked as one of the best online MBA programs for three consecutive years by U.S. News and World Report and Fortune.

The MBA program consists of 10 graduate courses, totaling 30 credit hours. A press release says the MBA program can be completed in as little as one year and offers eight concentrations for students to customize their degree. Officials say the program is offered in two formats including hybrid, allowing students to take courses online or on campus in eight or 16 weeks, and online only, allowing students to take courses online in eight weeks.