USI’s spring semester will be virtual… at first

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) The University of Southern Indiana says they will be starting the spring semester online.

USI president Dr. Ronald Rochon sent a letter to students Friday afternoon announcing the online classes next semester amid the pandemic. Dr. Rochon says new student orientation will be online next year as well.

The last day for in person classes is November 24. The rest of fall semester will be virtual.

Spring semester classes are set to begin January 19. There will be an exception for labs, practicums, and clinicals that require in person attendance.

Classes will return to the previous hybrid schedule February 8.

Fall Semester 2020

November 24: Last day of in-person classes

November 25-29: Thanksgiving Break; University Closed

November 30: Classes (and Finals) Resume Virtually Through December 11

December 11: Fall Semester Ends

December 12: Virtual Fall Commencement

December 17: University Health Center Closes Until January 4

December 18: METS Bus Service Ends

December 23: Winter Recess Begins; University Closed

Spring Semester 2021

January 4: University Reopens

January 8: Students Return to Campus Housing and METS Bus Service Resumes

January 14: Virtual New Student Orientation

January 15: Last Day of Open Registration

January 19: Classes Begin Virtual Only (exceptions: labs, practicums, clinicals etc.) until Feb. 8

February 8: Regular Class Modalities Start

March 8-13: No Spring Break; Classes in Session

March 30: No Assessment Day; Classes in Session

April 2: University Closed; No Classes

May 7: Spring Semester Ends

May 7-8: Spring Commencement Weekend

(This story was originally published on October 23, 2020)

