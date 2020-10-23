USI’s spring semester will be virtual… at first

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) The University of Southern Indiana says they will be starting the spring semester online.
USI president Dr. Ronald Rochon sent a letter to students Friday afternoon announcing the online classes next semester amid the pandemic. Dr. Rochon says new student orientation will be online next year as well.
The last day for in person classes is November 24. The rest of fall semester will be virtual.
Spring semester classes are set to begin January 19. There will be an exception for labs, practicums, and clinicals that require in person attendance.
Classes will return to the previous hybrid schedule February 8.
Fall Semester 2020
- November 24: Last day of in-person classes
- November 25-29: Thanksgiving Break; University Closed
- November 30: Classes (and Finals) Resume Virtually Through December 11
- December 11: Fall Semester Ends
- December 12: Virtual Fall Commencement
- December 17: University Health Center Closes Until January 4
- December 18: METS Bus Service Ends
- December 23: Winter Recess Begins; University Closed
Spring Semester 2021
- January 4: University Reopens
- January 8: Students Return to Campus Housing and METS Bus Service Resumes
- January 14: Virtual New Student Orientation
- January 15: Last Day of Open Registration
- January 19: Classes Begin Virtual Only (exceptions: labs, practicums, clinicals etc.) until Feb. 8
- February 8: Regular Class Modalities Start
- March 8-13: No Spring Break; Classes in Session
- March 30: No Assessment Day; Classes in Session
- April 2: University Closed; No Classes
- May 7: Spring Semester Ends
- May 7-8: Spring Commencement Weekend
(This story was originally published on October 23, 2020)
