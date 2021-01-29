USPS delays cause problems for residents paying bills

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)– It’s been a record breaking season for the United States Postal Service with 1.1 billion packages delivered across the country during the holiday season. Christmas was more than one month ago and some people say they’re still experiencing major delays.

“I mean I didn’t get any of my Christmas cards this year,” explained Karin Willett, a Newburgh resident who said her Christmas cards and bills have been getting lost in the mail. She said it’s costing her big time starting with a jaw dropping electricity bill she received this week. “I had to pay another $500 because I never received the bill that she was talking about, so that kind of agitated things.”

Willett said she was extremely busy and didn’t notice that bill had not come. A similar situation happened with a house payment check she sent and her water bill she never received.

“Low and behold, they shut my water off, over a $50 bill that I didn’t even know I had,” Willett said. She would pay her bills as she received them, but said she won’t do this anymore. “I actually have to call these companies on the regular now and say, ‘Okay do I have a bill? How much is it? When’s it due?’ All of that.”

An Evansville resident, who wants to remain anonymous, said she hopes the USPS catches up soon. The mail delays are affecting her government work distributing food to people in need.

“They turn in claims to me every month and my claims have been very late and it’s claims for the government that I work for,” she explained. She said her mail isn’t being processed as quickly as other letters. “When I’ve gone in [to the post office], they have told me that I use manila envelopes, and that they are putting manila envelopes to the side, and all boxes to the side and they are trying to process things more like bills. So anything in a white envelope is passing.”

Eyewitness News has reached out to USPS, they promised to send us a statement. We have yet to receive that statement.

(This story was originally published on January 29, 2021)