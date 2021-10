SANTA CLAUS, Ind (WEHT) – The postmaster in Santa Claus was joined by officials from Washington D.C. on Thursday to help unveil its new Christmas themed Forever Stamps.

A Visit From St. Nick stamps are a collection of four designs which tell the story of Santa on Christmas Eve. The stamps will be issued as Forever Stamps.

The stamps are on sale now on USPS’s website and cost the same as regular stamps.