USSSA Pride and Youth Softall teams take over Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) Youth and professional teams are taking over Evansville this week. A professional team, the Pride, will be playing in a series at Bosse Field Tuesday and Wednesday as well. President with the Evansville Sports Corporation, Eric Marvin, said it’s something good for the community.

“We want to do special unique events for this community. Our mission is high profile, high impact events that benefit our community and this one certainly does that,” Marvin said.

Marvin said in year’s past, this has brought in two million dollars to the Evansville community- and he said he expects this year to do the same. He said to expect full hotels and busier restaurants while these girls are in town.

“So far it’s a nice little town- pretty small. My hotel was nice,” said short stop and catcher for the Rockers, Ava Phillips.

Marvin said this is a huge win for Evansville, especially as the community makes a return to normalcy.

“To be here a year later, and to have full capacity ability at Bosse field is pretty awesome. It’s pretty incredible. Obviously we’ve come a long way,” Marvin said.

Paving way for a little girl power to shine again in the Evansville area.

“I think it’s pretty cool to see some older ladies practice with us and help us get better and teach us some new things,” Josie Griner with the Blue Devils said.