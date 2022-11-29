BEAVER DAM, Ky. (WEHT) — The Ohio County Coroner tells us a man that was wounded with a pellet gun has passed away.

We’re told 32-year-old Jared Ringkor of Utica was shot in the chest and later passed away at a hospital in Ohio County.

The coroner says they got the call at 7:16 p.m. on Monday. We’ve reached out to law enforcement officials for more information and are waiting to hear back.

This is a developing story. We’ll keep you updated on-air and online with more information.

UP NEXT: Train accident leaves one dead in Dubois County