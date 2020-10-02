Utica woman in disbelief after $100,000 scratch-off win

The Kentucky Lottery says five people with losing Powerball tickets will win a trip to see the ball drop at Times Square on New Year’s Eve. (Logo courtesy kylottery.com)

DAVIESS CO, Ky (WEHT) A Utica woman was in disbelief after scratching off a Gold Rush scratch-off ticket and winning $100,000.

Earlier in the week, she stopped at Casey’s General Store in Beaver Dam to buy a Powerball ticket and decided to buy two of the $5 Gold Rush tickets. The first ticket wasn’t a winner, but the second ticket revealed the $100,000 prize.

“It was just unbelievable. Surely, I’m not seeing this right, but it worked out,” she told lottery officials. “I’m just glad I got the right one.”

After taxes, the Utica woman received a check for $71,000. She says the winnings are going to help her to get totally out of debt and she plans to get some work done around the house.

Casey’s General Store will receive a $1,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

(This story was originally published on October 2, 2020)

