Utility and rental assistance open house planned for Saturday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- While the statewide moratorium on evictions, foreclosures, and utility shutoffs is set to end in Indiana Friday, the city of Evansville is looking to help.
A utility and rental assistance open house is scheduled for Saturday at the CK Newsome Center from 10:00 a.m. until Noon. The City of Evansville has also launched a rent and utility assistance portal to connect people with financial assistance, payment arrangement programs, and legal help.
(This story was originally published on Aug. 13, 2020)
