Utility companies trying to remember lessons from 2009, prepare customers for winter storm

(WEHT)- As the ice, snow, and sleet make their way eastbound from Illinois into Indiana and Kentucky, utility companies are on standby across the Tri-State.

George Justice from Ameren Illinois says they don’t “expect a lot of widespread outages for days on end,” but he’s still advising customers to stock up on necessities, including medicine, food, and water.

In Indiana, Centerpoint is reminding customers of some vital winter safety tips, including checking smoke and carbon monoxide detectors, avoiding downed power lines, and to be careful when removing snow and ice around gas meters.

Across the Ohio River, Kenergy says they’ve learned lessons from the 2009 ice storm that dumped inches of ice across western Kentucky. Keith Ellis says they’re preparing, and says they’ve had more time to get ready than a tornado or another weather event.

Still, Ellis says it could be “two steps forward, one step back” in parts of western Kentucky, less than two months after a deadly tornado swept through the area, adding there is a concern that Kenergy will have to return to restore power yet again.

Ellis says they have crews from other states ready to go in case of severe emergency.