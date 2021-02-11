Utility crews work to restore power after ice storm

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) Outages caused 2,700 Daviess County residents to lose power, and Kenergy crews had to handle twenty separate outages



Kenergy works on each outage based on priority and safety concerns. And how long it takes for power to be restored depends on how ice hits in certain areas.



It posed issues across Daviess County even for Kenergy’s own utility trucks. Some had to be pulled out of ditches after sliding off the road.



“Power outages went down for a little bit but spiked again because trees limbs fall, wrecks happen and people hit electric poles which causes a lot of issues,” said Kenergy’s Leslie Barr.

She added, “Families who have big beautiful trees in front of their yards can be really beautiful in spring and summer time but can be really dangerous in the winter time when we have ice events like this”



No onewas hurt when a tree was brought down by the ice, and Owensboro Steve Warren said a crew came out shortly thereafter.

“I called shortly after the tree fell, and the Kenergy crews were here within an hour or less, I think they were waiting on a bucket truck.”



It’s only going to get colder. Kenergy says it’s best to be prepared with an emergency kit with bottled water, emergency blankets and extra batteries. She also said to make sure all of your devices are charged.

As of Thursday night, about 100 customers were still without power, but the company hoped to have them restored as soon as possible.

(This story was originally published on February 11, 2021)