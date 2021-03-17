Vaccination clinics being held at homeless shelters in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) The Commission on Homelessness for Evansville and Vanderburgh County are partnering with the Vanderburgh County Health Department and Ascension St. Vincent Evansville to conduct on-site COVID-19 vaccination clinics for area homeless shelters and housing agencies using 300 doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

One hundred vaccine doses will be administered to residents and clients of ECHO Housing at its facilities this Thursday and Friday. Another team will be vaccinating clients of United Caring Services (UCS), Evansville Rescue Mission, Aurora Inc., The House of Bread and Peace, Ozanam Family Shelter, YWCA Evansville, and Albion Fellows Bacon Center. Clinics were held last week at UCS and Evansville Rescue Mission, and will complete them for the remaining agencies this Friday.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine provides one-step convenience for people experiencing homelessness by eliminating the need for a second dose that other vaccines require.

(This story was originally published on March 17, 2021)