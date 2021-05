EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Officials say Deaconess Clinic Urgent Care will offer first doses of the Pfizer vaccine in Evansville during Spring Small Business Saturday.

Vaccines will be available from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. to anyone 12 and older. The station will be set up at 318 Main Street.

After the first dose you’ll get a call to schedule your second shot.