Valentine’s Day flowers delivered despite icy conditions

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)– Even though valentines day is on Sunday, florists are working late. They are working hard to prepare bouquets for this weekend while making early flower deliveries in the treacherous weather.

Billy Joe Vowels helps deliver flowers for every Valentine’s Day rush.

“It makes them smile. I like making people happy and this is really a fun time of year you know,” explained Vowels. Seeing people’s reactions makes braving the chilly weather worth it for him as he makes his rounds for Shaw’s Flowers Inc. “You see surprised faces and they wonder, ‘where’d it come from?’ and I say well I don’t know that.'”

“Valentine’s is the biggest cut flower holiday for florists and it is our monster,” said Larry Dixon, owner of Shaw’s Flowers.

This year’s icy weather has been a major obstacle for flower deliveries.

“This has been the roughest. I didn’t even get out yesterday,” Vowels said.

“It’s going to be like a one or two day affair instead of 3 or 4 days so that’s probably going to be tonight,” Dixon said his crew is working ahead as business booms approaching Valentine’s Day. “We are going to be working late tonight.”

Flower deliveries are going slower than usual to keep their drivers safe. Delivery drivers are also taking fewer bouquets per car to check in regularly and ensure the weather doesn’t get to the roses.

“They’ll freeze in just a matter of a few seconds if you don’t have them covered,” said Dixon as he asks everyone to be patient while waiting on their flowers this year since mother nature isn’t on their side. “We are doing the very best we’re trying to do with our drivers to be safe and to make sure they get their flowers.”

(This story was originally published on February 12, 2021)