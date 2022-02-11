POSEY CO., Ind (WEHT) – Valero Corporation has awarded $20,000 to Youth First, Inc. to strengthen the mental health and well-being of students in Posey County.

The grant will support for students at:

West Elementary School

St. Matthew Catholic School

St. Philip Catholic School in Mt. Vernon

South Terrace Elementary School in Blairsville

North Elementary School

North Posey Jr. High School

North Posey High School in Poseyville

Youth First partners with 107 schools across 13 Indiana counties to put skilled social workers in school buildings, where they become specialized mentors for students and prevention coaches for parents and teachers.

“We’re driven to make a difference for our community,” said Chris Rhea, Plant Manager of the Valero Mt. Vernon Ethanol Plant. “We’re proud to continue supporting Youth First and all they do to improve children’s lives in Posey County.”

Youth First President & CEO Parri O. Black stated, “Our children are growing up in a complex and challenging world that puts them at greater risk for substance use, suicide, violence and harmful behaviors, and the stress of the pandemic will affect the mental health of our youth for years to come. The continued investment of Valero Corporation is critical to achieving Youth First’s mission of cared-for kids. Working together, we can provide Posey County youth with the support and coping tools needed to become thriving adults.”