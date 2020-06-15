Vandalism at African American cemetery in Henderson Co. under investigation

CORYDON, Ky. (WEHT) – Henderson County authorities are investigating vandalism at a cemetery for African Americans.

As many as 14 tombstones were damaged this past weekend at the United Brothers of Friendship cemetery near Corydon.

It’s a place where hundreds were laid to rest, some going back to the late nineteenth cemetery.

“The cemetery is really something special to me,” said Sarah Posey, secretary for the U.B.F. Cemetery. She says it’s special to her because her relatives rest there.

“My mother and father, my brothers, who are war veterans, are buried there. It’s the only black cemetery in the area,” she recalled.

After as many as 14 tombstones were damaged and pushed over, Posey says that special place was disturbed.

“My reaction was I cannot believe this,” she said. “It really shocked me to see how many were pushed over since they’re quite heavy.”

Posey says the vandalism was first found by a nearby resident who was walking his dogs in this area this past weekend. Since it was found, her and many other people have checked this cemetery to be sure their tombstones weren’t among those that were damaged.

Posey doesn’t believe her loved one’s tombstones were among the damaged.

“We may go a year, or two or three with no calls at all, then we might get a six month period where we get 2-3 calls. It’s really random,” said Henderson County Sheriff Ed Brady says rural cemeteries can be a target for vandalism because they’re so remote. He adds while it is a historically African American cemetery, there are no signs yet that the act was racially motivated.

“There’s nothing that would indicate at this point there’s anything racially motivated here. We would be interested in determining that here if that were the case,” he said.

Posey says the committee will meet to talk about ways to prevent future vandalism.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on June 15, 2020)