Vandalism found at Webster County park

DIXON, Ky. (WEHT) – Officials in one Webster County town are trying to figure out who is responsible for recent vandalism at a city park.

It happened at Bourland Park in Dixon.

The graffiti was found on the back wall of a building at the park, which is used for concessions and storage. Now, city officials and residents want to know who did this, and why.

“I just don’t understand. It’s beyond me why somebody would come in and destroy it,” said Terry Webb, Dixon Mayor Pro Tem.

The graffiti was found by residents earlier this week and may have happened at least two days ago. Some residents also say a garage door was kicked in. Webb says the city repainted the building just a few years ago.

“We put a lot of time and energy into it to keep it up, and for somebody to try to destroy it and do away with what we’ve done over the years, I don’t understand it,” he said.

Bourland Park is used for baseball and softball games. He says there have been a few problems in the past at the park, but nothing like the recently discovered vandalism.

“It’s a shame that people can’t protect and take care of what we got, instead of trying to destroy it. Who we are hurting is our younger generation, because they are the ones who use it. It’s a shame we have to take away from our younger generation because of this,” Webb says.

Some are already stepping up to help. Mayor Carolyn Townsend says a local bank offered to buy paint to cover up the graffiti, and Webster County High School is looking for volunteers to remove the graffiti and help clean up the damage. Another company offered to replace the garage door.

Mayor Townsend adds a $200 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest in this case.

(This story was originally published on March 4, 2021)